China To Hold Military Drills Near Taiwan In Response To US Activity In Region - Army

Published April 15, 2022 | 10:50 AM

China to Hold Military Drills Near Taiwan in Response to US Activity in Region - Army

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Chinese armed forces will conduct military exercises near Taiwan on Friday in light of a visit by US congressmen to the island, the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army of China said.

Taiwanese news agency CNA reported that a delegation of six US congressmen, headed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, arrived on the island on Thursday on an unannounced visit for talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng. In response, Beijing said it firmly opposes any official contact between the US and Taiwan. 

"On April 15, the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command sent warships, bombers, fighter jets and other forces to organize multi-purpose combat patrols and conduct sea and air exercises in the East China Sea and around the island of Taiwan," the command said in a statement.

