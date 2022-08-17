UrduPoint.com

China To Hold One-Day Military Drills In South China Sea On Friday - Maritime Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

China to Hold One-Day Military Drills in South China Sea on Friday - Maritime Authority

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Chinese military will hold exercises in several parts of the South China Sea off the coast of the southern island province of Hainan, the Hainan maritime safety administration said on Wednesday.

According to the authority, the maneuvers are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (02:00 to 05:00 GMT) on August 19.

"Ships will be banned from entering the areas during the exercises," the maritime administration said.

No further details were provided.

On Tuesday, China staged military exercises in five areas of the South China Sea off the coast of the southeastern Guangdong province.

Several zones of the Yellow Sea are also involved in the ongoing drills on August 17-19.

Since early August, China has carried out several large-scale military exercises in Taiwan's waters and airspace in response to the visits of high-ranking US officials. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei from August 2-3 and Senator Ed Markey from August 14-15.

China had repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei.

Related Topics

China Nancy Taipei August From P

Recent Stories

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nat ..

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nations between 2023 and 2027

51 minutes ago
 Medical report proves torture on female medical st ..

Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

4 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

5 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.