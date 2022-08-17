China to Hold One-Day Military Drills in South China Sea on Friday - Maritime Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Chinese military will hold exercises in several parts of the South China Sea off the coast of the southern island province of Hainan, the Hainan maritime safety administration said on Wednesday.

According to the authority, the maneuvers are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (02:00 to 05:00 GMT) on August 19.

"Ships will be banned from entering the areas during the exercises," the maritime administration said.

No further details were provided.

On Tuesday, China staged military exercises in five areas of the South China Sea off the coast of the southeastern Guangdong province.

Several zones of the Yellow Sea are also involved in the ongoing drills on August 17-19.

Since early August, China has carried out several large-scale military exercises in Taiwan's waters and airspace in response to the visits of high-ranking US officials. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei from August 2-3 and Senator Ed Markey from August 14-15.

China had repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei.