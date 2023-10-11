China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) China will hold its third Belt and Road forum in its capital next week, Beijing said Wednesday, confirming the details of an event that several foreign leaders are expected to attend -- including Vladimir Putin.

Representatives from over 130 countries are set to take part in the event celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Beijing's vast infrastructure initiative.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the forum and deliver a keynote speech," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

He will also "hold a welcome banquet for foreign leaders and heads of international organisations attending the forum", she added.