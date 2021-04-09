UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Honor National Ethical Role Models

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

China to honor national ethical role models

Chinese authorities have launched the eighth national campaign to identify and honor ethical role models

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) --:Chinese authorities have launched the eighth national campaign to identify and honor ethical role models.

A total of between 50 and 60 moral models will be chosen and recognized for helping other people, acting bravely for a just cause, being honest and trustworthy, working hard and making great contributions, or showing filial piety and love for their family, according to a circular jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and five other agencies on Friday.

Candidates of role models should be recommended by May 20 and a vote will be held in June, said the circular, adding that an award ceremony will be held in September.

The event to honor ethical role models is an important step to create a favorable atmosphere for the centenary celebration of the CPC, according to the circular.

The campaign was first conducted in 2007.

Related Topics

China Vote May June September Moral Family Event Love

Recent Stories

Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

2 minutes ago

Hafeez is all set to become 6th player to play 100 ..

17 minutes ago

La Liga finds no evidence of racist slur against D ..

2 minutes ago

Russia records 9,150 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz Rocket Named After Gagarin Brings 3 ..

2 minutes ago

Two US Warships to Remain in Black Sea Until May 4 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.