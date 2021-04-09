China to honor national ethical role models

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese authorities have launched the eighth national campaign to identify and honor ethical role models

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) --:Chinese authorities have launched the eighth national campaign to identify and honor ethical role models.

A total of between 50 and 60 moral models will be chosen and recognized for helping other people, acting bravely for a just cause, being honest and trustworthy, working hard and making great contributions, or showing filial piety and love for their family, according to a circular jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and five other agencies on Friday.

Candidates of role models should be recommended by May 20 and a vote will be held in June, said the circular, adding that an award ceremony will be held in September.

The event to honor ethical role models is an important step to create a favorable atmosphere for the centenary celebration of the CPC, according to the circular.

The campaign was first conducted in 2007.