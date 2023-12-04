Open Menu

China To Honour Outstanding Engineers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China to honour outstanding engineers

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) -- China is set to launch the National Engineer Awards to recognize over 80 individuals and 50 teams for outstanding contributions to the field of engineering technology.

The decision was made by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, with the aim of inspiring more engineering and technical talents to contribute to building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts.

A list of nominees for the awards was released on Monday, featuring 83 individuals and 50 teams, including one dedicated to 5G standards and industry innovation.

The list of nominees will be open for public feedback from Dec. 4 to 8, 2023.

