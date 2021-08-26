China to Host International Peacekeeping Drills in September - Defense Ministry

China is set to host the first international peacekeeping exercise Shared Destiny-2021 in September, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the ministry of national defense, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) China is set to host the first international peacekeeping exercise Shared Destiny-2021 in September, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the ministry of national defense, said on Thursday.

"The Chinese military will host the first multinational peacekeeping live exercise 'Shared Destiny-2021' at the combined-arms tactical training base of the PLA Army in Queshan County of central China's Henan Province from September 6 to 15," Tan stated at a press conference.

China, Pakistan, Mongolia, Thailand and other countries plan to dispatch over 1,000 troops to participate in the exercise.

The drill is aimed at rehearsing joint operations of multinational peacekeeping forces, including battlefield reconnaissance, security guarding, patrol, armed escort, protection of civilians, response to terrorist attacks, construction of a temporary operation base, battlefield first aid, and pandemic control.