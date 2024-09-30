China To Implement New Set Of Rules In October
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A new set of rules addressing various aspects of daily life, from prepaid fees at elderly care institutions to improvements of central kitchens, will take effect in China this October.
To safeguard the financial security of the elderly, a new regulation on strengthening the monitoring of prepaid fees at elderly care institutions will take effect on Oct. 1.
The regulation stipulates that the maximum prepayment period for elderly care service fees cannot exceed 12 months, and the deposit charged to an individual must not exceed 12 times their monthly bed fee.
Elderly care institutions are prohibited from enticing seniors or their representatives to make prepayments by promising the return of both principal and interest or any other investment gains, according to this new regulation.
In terms of food safety, two rules targeting the construction and operation of central kitchens -- the country's first set of recommended national standards in this regard -- will take effect on Tuesday.
These two regulations include requirements for site selection, overall layout, facilities, equipment, operational processes, safety and traceability, as well as emergency response and recall procedures for central kitchens.
They aim to guide the construction, scientific investment and operational management of such kitchens.
To ensure the stability and fairness of the securities market, the new regulation set also includes a document addressing programmatic trading. Such activities should not compromise the security of stock exchange systems or disrupt the normal trading order, according to the regulation.
Next month will also see the implementation of newly revised regulations concerning pensions and preferential treatment for servicemen.
According to this regulation effective Oct. 1, preferential treatments concerning social security, basic public services and other benefits will be provided to eligible groups.
The regulation also streamlines the procedures for pensions and preferential treatments, clarifying the process for disbursing one-time compensation and safeguarding the legal rights and interests of beneficiaries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From World
-
Chinese researchers achieve breakthrough in DNA-based storage of brain MRI data1 minute ago
-
Rate of ocean warming has nearly doubled since 2005: EU monitor2 minutes ago
-
France star Griezmann retires from international football51 minutes ago
-
Two dead in major wildfire in Greece51 minutes ago
-
Mongolia observes Int'l Translation Day51 minutes ago
-
Spanish video game industry seeks its place in the sun52 minutes ago
-
Spread of invasive ant major threat to human health, economy in Australian state: report52 minutes ago
-
Nepal surveys flood wreckage as death toll reaches 1981 hour ago
-
Nepal's urban poor count cost of 'nightmare' floods1 hour ago
-
Israel conducts strike in central Beirut1 hour ago
-
100,000 have fled Lebanon for Syria due to Israeli strikes: UN2 hours ago
-
Local police chief jailed for 3 years over deadly S. Korea crowd crush: Yonhap2 hours ago