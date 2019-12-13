China to Import Wheat, Corn Within Current Quotas - Vice Agriculture Minister

China plans to import wheat and corn from the United States within the existing quotas, the vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs said Friday, without expanding on the size of purchases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) China plans to import wheat and corn from the United States within the existing quotas, the vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs said Friday, without expanding on the size of purchases.

"After the agreement takes effect, we will... import wheat, corn and rice from the United States.

In fact, we started to import wheat and corn from the United States in recent years. But the amount will be strictly controlled under the tariffs quotas, which will be limited," Han Jun said.

The United States and China agreed on a phase-one trade deal in principle on Thursday that will scale down duties on Chinese imports and avert new ones in exchange for increased US sales to China.