China To Impose Drone-Related Export Controls From September 1 - Commerce Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

China to Impose Drone-Related Export Controls From September 1 - Commerce Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) China will impose export controls on some drone-related equipment on September 1, the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced on Monday.

The measure will particularly ban the export of drone engines with a maximum continuous power of more than 16 kilowatts without special permission. Infrared imaging equipment, synthetic aperture radars, laser sights and communications equipment that can be used on drones will also be included in the restrictions. The export of drone jamming equipment will also be prohibited.

The ministry noted the measures were taken for national security reasons.

"In recent years, drone technology has been constantly developing and the scope of its application has been constantly expanding, the risk that some powerful drones will be used for military purposes has been constantly growing," a spokesman for the commerce ministry was quoted as saying.

The expansion of drone-related export controls is not directed at any country or region, the ministry added.

In June, media outlets reported that the annual output of China's drone industry surpassed the $16 billion mark in 2022 for the first time in history.

