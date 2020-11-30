UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Impose Retaliatory Sanctions On 4 US Officials Over Hong Kong - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

China to Impose Retaliatory Sanctions on 4 US Officials Over Hong Kong - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) China to impose sanctions on four US officials in response to similar actions taken by Washington over situation in Hong Kong, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Monday.

Earlier in November, the US sanctioned four Chinese nationals for implementing China's national security law in Hong Kong and cracking down on protesters.

"The actions of the United States constitute a gross interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and in the internal affairs of China, as well as a serious violation of international law and the basic norms of international relations. We strongly condemn and oppose this ... in response to the erroneous actions of the United States, the Chinese side decided to impose sanctions on four [US] individuals," Hua said.

According to Hua, the sanctioned persons will be barred from entering mainland China, as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

In June 2019, mass protests erupted in Hong Kong as a reaction to a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to mainland China. The demonstrations continued for weeks and turned violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in September 2019. Beijing said that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

To stabilize the situation in the city, the Chinese government in late June enacted the national security law in Hong Kong. The new legislation banned separatist and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. It provoked a wave of criticism in Hong Kong and abroad with US President Donald Trump threatening to sanction both Chinese and Hong Kong officials for allegedly undermining the city's autonomy.

Related Topics

Terrorist China Washington Trump Beijing Hong Kong Macau United States June September November 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

3 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

5 minutes ago

Growers advised to use modern technology for wheat ..

5 minutes ago

SC dismisses NH&MP appeal against high court verdi ..

5 minutes ago

KP, AJK, Islamabad, GB reached semi-finals in Juni ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.