China to Impose Sanctions on US Companies for Selling Weapons to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) China decided to take measures against the United States over the sale of weapons to Taiwan and impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, adding that China would continue to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.

On February 8, the US authorized a $100 million deal with Taiwan for the maintenance of US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

"In order to protect the sovereignty and security interests of China, and in accordance with the provisions of the 'Foreign Sanctions Prevention Act', the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures in response to the actions of the American military-industrial companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, which have been involved in supply Taiwan with American weapons for a long time," Wang told a briefing.

China calls on the US to stop selling arms to Taiwan and follow all the agreements, concluded by Beijing and Washington, Wang added. According to him, China will take all necessary measures to protect its security and sovereignty.