UrduPoint.com

China To Impose Sanctions On US Companies For Selling Weapons To Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

China to Impose Sanctions on US Companies for Selling Weapons to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) China decided to take measures against the United States over the sale of weapons to Taiwan and impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, adding that China would continue to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.

On February 8, the US authorized a $100 million deal with Taiwan for the maintenance of US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

"In order to protect the sovereignty and security interests of China, and in accordance with the provisions of the 'Foreign Sanctions Prevention Act', the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures in response to the actions of the American military-industrial companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, which have been involved in supply Taiwan with American weapons for a long time," Wang told a briefing.

China calls on the US to stop selling arms to Taiwan and follow all the agreements, concluded by Beijing and Washington, Wang added. According to him, China will take all necessary measures to protect its security and sovereignty.

Related Topics

China Washington Sale Beijing United States February All Government Million

Recent Stories

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

15 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

32 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

2 hours ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>