China To Impose Sanctions On US Companies Selling Weapons To Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:37 PM

China to Impose Sanctions on US Companies Selling Weapons to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

China intends to impose sanctions on US companies involved in selling weapons to Taiwan, which China views as its rebel province, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) China intends to impose sanctions on US companies involved in selling weapons to Taiwan, which China views as its rebel province, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Friday.

The US Department of State approved earlier in the week selling $2.2 billion worth of military equipment to Taiwan, including M1A2T Abrams tanks and Stinger portable air-defense systems.

"The US arms sales to Taiwan constitute a serious violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques. It also undermines China's sovereignty and national security. To safeguard our national interests, China will impose sanctions on the US enterprises involved in the above-mentioned arms sales to Taiwan," Geng said, as quoted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

More Stories From World

