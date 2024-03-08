Open Menu

China To Improve Home-based Elderly Care: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

China to improve home-based elderly care: minister

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) China will offer improved services to elderly people receiving home-based care, as most Chinese senior citizens prefer to live at home, Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan said Friday on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions."

The ministry will help adapt home environments to make life easier for the elderly, developing home-based smart nursing beds, and offering door-to-door services to help the elderly with meals, cleaning, medicine and bathing, he said.

It is particularly necessary to establish a visiting and caring system for empty-nesters and lonely or solitary elderly people, Lu said, adding that community-embedded elderly care institutions will be also vigorously developed, so that "the elderly can enjoy convenient services at their doorstep.

"

According to the minister, by the end of 2023, China's population aged 60 and above had reached 297 million, accounting for 21.1 percent of the country's total population.

The "two sessions" refer to the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Related Topics

China Congress Million

Recent Stories

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

10 minutes ago
 IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

16 minutes ago
 International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

24 minutes ago
 Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

40 minutes ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

2 hours ago
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

14 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

14 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World