China To Improve International Competitiveness, Influence Of Tourism Services

China to improve international competitiveness, influence of tourism services

China plans to improve the international competitiveness and influence of its tourism services, according to a recent guideline from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

China plans to improve the international competitiveness and influence of its tourism services, according to a recent guideline from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The guideline highlights a total of 29 tasks in six aspects, including incubating and developing tourism services brands, drafting tourism-related standards, nurturing talent in the tourism sector, as well as strengthening the protection of rights and interests of tourists.

China will work to solve a series of prominent problems in the tourism services sector to enhance public satisfaction while providing more high-quality tourism services, and make the country's tourism services distinctive representatives of its services sector by 2025, the guideline noted.

