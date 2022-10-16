China to Improve Mechanism of Combating Sanctions - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) China needs to improve the mechanisms for combating sanctions, as well as enhance the national security system, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday.

"It is necessary to improve the mechanisms of combating sanctions, external interference and extraterritorial jurisdiction," Xi said at the opening of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The Chinese leader noted the need to improve the national security system, and to form a "comprehensive and effective protection system" of the country.

The 20th Congress of the ruling CCP opened on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. A total of 2,296 delegates have arrived in Beijing from across China to participate in the key week-long event that will wrap up on October 22. The delegates will determine the future course of the country's development, approving the national policy for the next five years, and will appoint the CCP's top leadership.

Xi Jinping is expected to be nominated for a third five-year term as CCP's General Secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).