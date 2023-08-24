China to improve museum docent services

China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has issued guidelines on improving museum docent services

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has issued guidelines on improving museum docent services.

More docent services should be available at museums free of charge, and these services should be provided by more professionals, including curators, experts, and researchers.

Docents' misconduct, like history distortion, should be corrected promptly, according to the guidelines.

Museums are also encouraged to improve online introductions of their cultural relics so visitors are better prepared before visiting museums.