Open Menu

China To Improve Museum Docent Services

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 06:01 PM

China to improve museum docent services

China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has issued guidelines on improving museum docent services

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has issued guidelines on improving museum docent services.

More docent services should be available at museums free of charge, and these services should be provided by more professionals, including curators, experts, and researchers.

Docents' misconduct, like history distortion, should be corrected promptly, according to the guidelines.

Museums are also encouraged to improve online introductions of their cultural relics so visitors are better prepared before visiting museums.

Recent Stories

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah urs

4 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

4 minutes ago
 Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

4 minutes ago
 Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

4 minutes ago
 Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station ..

Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station Dera

4 minutes ago
 Training held for staffers of Swabi University on ..

Training held for staffers of Swabi University on RTI

10 minutes ago
'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private ..

'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private school

10 minutes ago
 MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japan ..

MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japanese aquatic products

10 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

10 minutes ago
 10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

16 minutes ago
 DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

16 minutes ago
 SC maintains stay against Imran Khan's arrest in l ..

SC maintains stay against Imran Khan's arrest in lawyer murder case

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World