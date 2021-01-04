UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Increase Efforts To Cut Carbon Emissions: Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

China to increase efforts to cut carbon emissions: official

China will make more efforts to cut carbon emissions in the industrial sector and roll out plans for key sectors to achieve the goal of peaking carbon emissions, an official said on Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China will make more efforts to cut carbon emissions in the industrial sector and roll out plans for key sectors to achieve the goal of peaking carbon emissions, an official said on Monday.

Efforts will be made to strictly control new production capacities in heavy and chemical industries, and to cut the output of crude steel to ensure it falls year on year, said Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing in an interview.

China has put in place a green manufacturing system, with 2,121 green factories and 171 green industrial parks built over the past five years.

The country will encourage industrial firms and parks to build green microgrids and prioritize the use of renewable energies, according to Xiao.

China previously announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Efforts will be made to formulate a roadmap for the auto sector to meet these goals, promote the development of electric vehicles, and boost the recycling of batteries for new energy vehicles, the minister said.

Related Topics

Technology China Vehicles Industry

Recent Stories

Vietnam to receive 30M doses of COVID-19 vaccine

3 minutes ago

Gaddafi Supporters Should Be Let Participate in Li ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand records highest daily spike in COVID-19 i ..

3 minutes ago

Xi signs mobilization order for training of armed ..

3 minutes ago

"A Little Red Flower" continues leading box office ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Reports Over 23,000 New Coronavirus Cases, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.