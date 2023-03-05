China to Increase Military Spending by 7.2% in 2023 - Draft Budget

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) China will increase its military spending by 7.2% this year, up to 1,553.7 billion Yuan (about $224.8 billion), according to the draft budget published on Sunday.

