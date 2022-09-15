China to Increase Nuclear Energy Share in Power Structure to 10% by 2030, 20% by 2060

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) China intends to increase the share of nuclear power in total energy generation to 10% by 2030 and 20% by 2060, according to China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA).

The CNEA released a report on Wednesday on the development and prospects of China's nuclear power industry in 2022.

"Nuclear power units in China have maintained a safe and stable operation for a long time," the document read, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).

China currently has 53 nuclear power units with a total installed capacity of 55.6 million kilowatts. In addition, 23 nuclear units with a total installed capacity of 24.19 million kilowatts are under construction, the document noted.

China holds the first place in the world in terms of installed capacity of power units under construction, the CNEA specified.

"Nuclear power accounts for about 5% of our country's current power structure, which is a significant increase from about 2% a decade ago," CNEA Secretary General Zhang Tingke, was quoted as saying by CCTV.

China plans to increase the share of non-fossil energy sources in its energy structure to 25% by 2030, which will facilitate the country's quick transition to clean energy and achieve emission reduction targets, according to the document.

"By 2030, the share of nuclear power in the energy structure of China should be about 10% and by 2060 - about 20%, which is comparable to the current average level in developed countries," Zhang said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in April 2021 that the country plans to reach net zero emissions by 2060, passing the peak of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.