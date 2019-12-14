UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Increase Purchases Of US Goods By $200Bln Over Next 2 Years - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

China to Increase Purchases of US Goods by $200Bln Over Next 2 Years - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) China has agreed to increase its purchases of goods from the United States by $200 billion over the next two years under a newly forged partial trade deal between the two countries, a senior US administration official told reporters on Friday.

"They have committed to increase their purchases of manufacturing, agriculture goods, energy products and services by at least 200 billion Dollars over the course of the next two years", the official said at the briefing. "In the agricultural area we are looking at China making purchases... each of the next two years about average of 40 to 50 billion dollars."

The US and China announced earlier on Friday that they had worked out a Phase One trade deal that is expected to be signed in early January

Related Topics

China Agriculture United States January From Billion

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

1 hour ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

2 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

2 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

2 hours ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.