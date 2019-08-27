China to Inspect Russian Aviation Regiment in Far East in Late August - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) China will inspect the Russian aviation regiment, deployed in the Far East, from Tuesday-Thursday under the Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in the Border Areas, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, told Sputnik.

"From August 27-29, 2019, China will inspect the 22nd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Eastern Military District, deployed at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield in the Primorsky Territory, under the Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in the Border Areas," Ryzhkov said.

During the inspection, the Chinese experts will check the Russian information about the forces of the regiment, according to the official.

Ryzhkov stressed that Russia would hold a briefing for the Chinese inspectors to present information about the regiment, as well as staff, vehicles and weapons, deployed there.

The Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in the Border Areas was signed by Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China in 1997.