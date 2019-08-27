UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Inspect Russian Aviation Regiment In Far East In Late August - Russian Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:10 AM

China to Inspect Russian Aviation Regiment in Far East in Late August - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) China will inspect the Russian aviation regiment, deployed in the Far East, from Tuesday-Thursday under the Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in the Border Areas, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, told Sputnik.

"From August 27-29, 2019, China will inspect the 22nd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Eastern Military District, deployed at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield in the Primorsky Territory, under the Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in the Border Areas," Ryzhkov said.

During the inspection, the Chinese experts will check the Russian information about the forces of the regiment, according to the official.

Ryzhkov stressed that Russia would hold a briefing for the Chinese inspectors to present information about the regiment, as well as staff, vehicles and weapons, deployed there.

The Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in the Border Areas was signed by Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China in 1997.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vehicles Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan August Border 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

4 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

5 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

5 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

5 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.