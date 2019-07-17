UrduPoint.com
China To Introduce More Measures On IPR Protection

Wed 17th July 2019

China's State Council decided Wednesday to adopt more measures to enhance intellectual property rights (IPR) protection

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :China's State Council decided Wednesday to adopt more measures to enhance intellectual property rights (IPR) protection.

The country will continue to strengthen law enforcement for IPR protection, actively advance the revision of relevant laws and regulations, and improve the quality and efficiency of IPR examination, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

Legitimate rights and interests of all market entities shall be protected on an equal footing, according to the statement.

China will speed up the formulation and improvement of relevant standards for identifying patent, trademark, copyright infringement and counterfeiting, strengthen its campaign against IPR violations, and impose heavy penalties on all types of breaches.

The country will strengthen international cooperation on IPR protection and support companies in obtaining and protecting IPRs abroad.

China will actively push forward the amendment of its patent law, copyright law, trademark law and the regulation on the protection of new varieties of plants to significantly raise the cost of IPR infringements.

The country will step up the development of intelligent systems for patent examination and trademark registration, and efforts will be made to ensure that the examination period for high-value patents will be reduced to 17.5 months and the average examination period for trademark registration will take less than five months before the end of this year.

