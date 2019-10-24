UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Introduce More Measures To Win Battle Against Poverty

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:29 PM

China to introduce more measures to win battle against poverty

Chinese authorities Thursday called for continuous efforts for poverty relief and planned to adopt more measures to win the battle against poverty by 2020

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese authorities Thursday called for continuous efforts for poverty relief and planned to adopt more measures to win the battle against poverty by 2020.

More efforts should be made to rectify problems found in the country's poverty alleviation inspections in a timely manner, according to the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

China will increase support for areas in deep poverty by adding poverty alleviation funds and projects in these areas, it said.

The Chinese authority urged efforts on industrial development and employment assistance for poverty relief as well as support for relocation programs to prevent people from slipping back into poverty.

The country will also promote poverty relief through consumption, create effective platforms and offer incentives for social participation.

Related Topics

China 2020 From Employment

Recent Stories

PM Khan extends sincere prayers for good health of ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan placed in Group C of the ICC U19 Cricket ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL honours its returning Hajis at a special rece ..

8 minutes ago

Three dead after fierce flooding in southern Franc ..

3 seconds ago

Lukoil, NNPC to Consider Cooperation in Exploratio ..

5 seconds ago

NATO Chief Notes Reduction in Violence in North Sy ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.