China to introduce more measures to win battle against poverty

Chinese authorities Thursday called for continuous efforts for poverty relief and planned to adopt more measures to win the battle against poverty by 2020

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese authorities Thursday called for continuous efforts for poverty relief and planned to adopt more measures to win the battle against poverty by 2020.

More efforts should be made to rectify problems found in the country's poverty alleviation inspections in a timely manner, according to the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

China will increase support for areas in deep poverty by adding poverty alleviation funds and projects in these areas, it said.

The Chinese authority urged efforts on industrial development and employment assistance for poverty relief as well as support for relocation programs to prevent people from slipping back into poverty.

The country will also promote poverty relief through consumption, create effective platforms and offer incentives for social participation.