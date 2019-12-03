UrduPoint.com
China To Introduce Sanctions On Several US NGOs After US Passes Hong Kong Legislation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:34 PM

China to Introduce Sanctions on Several US NGOs After US Passes Hong Kong Legislation

China plans to introduce sanctions against several US non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch, following Washington passing the legislation on Hong Kong, which Beijing said was an interference into its internal affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) China plans to introduce sanctions against several US non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch, following Washington passing the legislation on Hong Kong, which Beijing said was an interference into its internal affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 and another law prohibiting US exports of specified police equipment to Hong Kong. The acts amended existing legislation to allow for the possibility of sanctions on human rights offenders in China's special administrative region and an annual assessment of the developments there to determine the level of Hong Kong's autonomy from China � the US treats Hong Kong as a separate trade entity and therefore must ensure that the city retains its autonomy.

"Recently, the United States, passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, ignoring China's protest on the matter. This is a serious violation of international law and basic principles of international relations, as well as interference with China's internal affairs. Beijing has already lodged protest with the United States over the matter. This time, China has decided to introduce sanctions on several US non-governmental organizations, including NDI [National Democratic Institute], Human Rights Watch and Freedom House," the spokeswoman said.

