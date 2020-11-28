UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Introduce Total Ban On Import Of Solid Waste Starting In 2021 - Ecology Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

China to Introduce Total Ban on Import of Solid Waste Starting in 2021 - Ecology Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) China will introduce a total ban on the import of any solid waste starting at the beginning of 2021, the Chinese Ecology and Environment Ministry said on Friday.

"Starting January 1, 2021, any import of solid wastes will be stopped," the statement, published on the ministry's site, read, adding that China will also prohibit the storage and recycling of foreign solid waste on its territory.

The ministry said that the ban would be introduced in accordance with the 1995 Solid Waste Environmental Pollution Prevention and Control Law, which was revised by China on April 29 and came into force in early September.

According to the statement, the breach of the law may entail criminal liability, and illegally imported foreign solid waste will be returned to its shipper.

In the 1990s, China increasingly needed raw material for industrial development, forcing the country to rely on the import of solid waste, such as plastic. Since 1992, the country has received 196 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. In late 2017, China began to ban the import of some types of solid waste to improve the environmental situation. This greatly affected the global recycling industry, since China had been the largest world importer of solid waste. The Chinese decision to ban the import of solid waste has also influenced other Asian countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, which have faced increased imports of solid waste from the United State and Europe.

Related Topics

World Thailand Import Europe China Malaysia Vietnam SITE January April May September Criminals 2017 From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Iranian Ayatollah's Military Adviser Vows Revenge ..

16 minutes ago

Food inflation to move down in next few days: Hama ..

16 minutes ago

US Department of Defense Refuses to Comment on Ira ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Reserves Right to Retaliate to Border Viola ..

20 minutes ago

Modeling Studies Show 60-70% People Need to Be COV ..

20 minutes ago

Equities mostly higher heading into weekend

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.