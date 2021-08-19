China to Invest $385Mln Into Bioenergy - Development Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Chinese government will invest $385 million in the production of electricity from biomass, accelerating its plan to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2060, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Thursday.

"In 2021, the total subsidies for bioenergy production will amount to 2.5 billion Yuan ($385 million)," NDRC said in a statement.

China is the global leader in the production of electricity from renewable energy sources. In the first quarter of 2021, the total installed capacity of renewable energy generating facilities in China reached 948 million kilowatts, of which 31.5 million kilowatts were generated from biomass.

By 2060, China aims to achieve zero carbon emissions.

Agricultural as well as household waste can be used as biomass fuel to produce electricity or heat.