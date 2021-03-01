UrduPoint.com
China To Issue Report On Human Rights Violations In U.S.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:39 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :China's State Council Information Office will in the near future issue a report on the human rights violations in the United States in 2020, an official statement said Monday.

Titled "The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020," the 15,000-Chinese-character document details facts regarding Washington's incompetent pandemic containment leading to tragic outcomes, American democracy disorder triggering political chaos, ethnic minorities suffering racial discrimination, continuous social unrest threatening public security, growing polarization between the rich and the poor aggravating social inequality, and U.S. trampling on international rules resulting in humanitarian disasters.

