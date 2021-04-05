UrduPoint.com
China To Issue White Paper On Poverty Alleviation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:05 PM

China to issue white paper on poverty alleviation

China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper on poverty alleviation on Tuesday morning

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper on poverty alleviation on Tuesday morning.

The white paper, titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution," will be released at 10 a.m. Tuesday and a press conference will be held by the office.

