China To Issue White Paper On Poverty Alleviation
BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper on poverty alleviation on Tuesday morning.
The white paper, titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution," will be released at 10 a.m. Tuesday and a press conference will be held by the office.