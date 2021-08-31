UrduPoint.com

China To Keep Coordinating With International Community On Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:04 PM

China to Keep Coordinating With International Community on Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

China will continue to maintain contacts with the international community regarding the situation in Afghanistan and is ready to provide support, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) China will continue to maintain contacts with the international community regarding the situation in Afghanistan and is ready to provide support, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.

"A new page has opened in the history of Afghanistan. China has always respected the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and has insisted on non-involvement in the country's internal affairs," Wenbin said, adding that "China will continue to maintain close contacts and coordination with all the parties in Afghanistan, as well as with the international community for the sake of restoring peace and the country's economy."

The foreign ministry spokesman said that China will continue to fight against terrorism and was ready to provide support and assistance in what concerns the situation in Afghanistan.

According to Wang Wenbin, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan demonstrates that arbitrary military intervention in other countries, as well as the policy of imposing one's values and social systems on others, are doomed to failure.

A spokesman of the Taliban movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), told Sputnik on Tuesday that consultations on the new Afghan government have been concluded and its results will be announced soon.

The Taliban, which took over the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, took control of the Kabul airport before dawn on Tuesday, after the withdrawal of the last US military personnel.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia China Independence August All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Bangladesh urges WHO to ensure vaccines for develo ..

Bangladesh urges WHO to ensure vaccines for developing countries

2 minutes ago
 US May Convince Zelenskyy to Follow Path of Minsk ..

US May Convince Zelenskyy to Follow Path of Minsk Agreements' Implementation - K ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Closely Following Zelenskyy's Visit to US

Kremlin Closely Following Zelenskyy's Visit to US

2 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, ..

Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, total rises to 1,989,857

13 minutes ago
 Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during l ..

Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during last 15 days: SSP

13 minutes ago
 EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70 ..

EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70% of Adults - Von Der Leyen

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.