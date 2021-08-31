China to Keep Coordinating With International Community on Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China will continue to maintain contacts with the international community regarding the situation in Afghanistan and is ready to provide support, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) China will continue to maintain contacts with the international community regarding the situation in Afghanistan and is ready to provide support, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.

"A new page has opened in the history of Afghanistan. China has always respected the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and has insisted on non-involvement in the country's internal affairs," Wenbin said, adding that "China will continue to maintain close contacts and coordination with all the parties in Afghanistan, as well as with the international community for the sake of restoring peace and the country's economy."

The foreign ministry spokesman said that China will continue to fight against terrorism and was ready to provide support and assistance in what concerns the situation in Afghanistan.

According to Wang Wenbin, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan demonstrates that arbitrary military intervention in other countries, as well as the policy of imposing one's values and social systems on others, are doomed to failure.

A spokesman of the Taliban movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), told Sputnik on Tuesday that consultations on the new Afghan government have been concluded and its results will be announced soon.

The Taliban, which took over the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, took control of the Kabul airport before dawn on Tuesday, after the withdrawal of the last US military personnel.