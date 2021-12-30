China to Keep Working With Russia on Vaccines, Including Mutual Recognition - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) China will keep working with Russia on cooperation issues related to COVID-19 vaccines, including mutual recognition of medicines, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Vaccines are an important weapon required to finally defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

China is ready to liaise with other countries, including the Russian side, on cooperation issues related to vaccines against the novel coronavirus, including the mutual recognition of essential vaccines by the two countries, to effectively reduce the risk of cross-border epidemic transmission and promote a new order of healthy, safe and orderly movement of people," Zhang said.

"Sino-Russian cooperation related to vaccines against the novel coronavirus is close and effective," he said.