China To Kick Off Nationwide Consumption Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:44 PM

China to kick off nationwide consumption campaign

China will kick off a month-long campaign promoting consumption in May amid efforts to bolster consumer spending as the country has effectively brought COVID-19 under control, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Sunday

The National Consumption Promotion Month, jointly organized by the MOC and relevant departments and localities, will kick off on May 1 and continue for the entire month. It will feature a series of activities promoting consumption across the country, according to the ministry.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of this event, the MOC said, adding that it has become a signature activity that helps expand domestic demand and spur consumption.

A raft of pro-consumption measures, including coupons and subsidies, will be rolled out during the period.

More than 260 e-commerce enterprises will take part in an online shopping festival, providing a variety of goods ranging from clothing, cars to furniture.

As part of the campaign, the first China International Consumer Products Expo, scheduled for May 7 to 10 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, has so far attracted a total of 648 international enterprises and over 800 domestic companies, the MOC said.

