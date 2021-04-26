China To Kick Off Nationwide Consumption Campaign
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :China will kick off a month-long campaign promoting consumption in May amid efforts to bolster consumer spending as the country has effectively brought COVID-19 under control, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Sunday.
The National Consumption Promotion Month, jointly organized by the MOC and relevant departments and localities, will kick off on May 1 and continue for the entire month. It will feature a series of activities promoting consumption across the country, according to the ministry.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of this event, the MOC said, adding that it has become a signature activity that helps expand domestic demand and spur consumption.
A raft of pro-consumption measures, including coupons and subsidies, will be rolled out during the period.
More than 260 e-commerce enterprises will take part in an online shopping festival, providing a variety of goods ranging from clothing, cars to furniture.
As part of the campaign, the first China International Consumer Products Expo, scheduled for May 7 to 10 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, has so far attracted a total of 648 international enterprises and over 800 domestic companies, the MOC said.