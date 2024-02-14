Open Menu

China To Launch Campaign To Promote Women's Development

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM

China to launch campaign to promote women's development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Women's federations across China will launch a series of programs this year to encourage women to shoulder responsibility in promoting high-quality development, according to the All-China Women's Federation.

International and domestic platforms for technology innovation will be established to support female tech professionals to inject impetus for industrial innovation through technological advancements.

The country will endeavor to harness the significant role of women in rural areas, such as encouraging the construction of over 10 million beautiful courtyards across the country, and nurturing a group of women leaders in wealth creation.

Joint efforts will also be made with other departments to launch employment promotion campaigns to increase the opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship for women.

