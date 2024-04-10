China To Launch Construction, Expansion Projects Of Major Cultural Facilities
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) China will launch a batch of projects to build new major cultural facilities or expand existing ones to promote the conservation and inheritance of the country's fine cultural and natural heritage, said a revised work plan in this regard.
The revised plan, jointly drafted by seven central government bodies including the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Cultural Heritage Administration, is also aimed at improving the country's public cultural services system and the integration of culture and tourism.
