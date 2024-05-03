Open Menu

China To Launch First Probe To Return Samples From Moon's Far Side

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 09:50 AM

China to launch first probe to return samples from Moon's far side

Wenchang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) China is set Friday to launch a probe to collect samples from the far side of the Moon, a world first as Beijing pushes ahead with an ambitious programme that aims to send a crewed lunar mission by 2030.

A rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 lunar probe is scheduled to blast off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan province just before 5:30 pm (0930 GMT), officials have said.

It is the latest leap for China's ambitious space programme, which Washington has warned is being used to mask military objectives and an effort to establish extraterrestrial dominance.

The Chang'e-6 aims to collect around two kilograms of lunar samples from the far side of the Moon and bring them back to Earth for analysis.

It is a technically complex 53-day mission that will also see it attempt an unprecedented launch from the side of the Moon that always faces away from Earth.

"Chang'e-6 will collect samples from the far side of the Moon for the first time," Ge Ping, vice director of China's Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, told journalists.

The probe is set to land in the immense South Pole-Aitken Basin, one of the largest known impact craters in the solar system.

Once there, it will scoop up lunar soil and rocks, and carry out other experiments in the landing zone.

It must then lift off from the Moon's surface and retrace its steps back home.

Related Topics

World China Washington Beijing From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

10 hours ago
 Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

10 hours ago
 PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

10 hours ago
 One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: ..

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..

10 hours ago
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the H ..

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

10 hours ago
 High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark ..

High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'

10 hours ago
 PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of whea ..

PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import

10 hours ago
 E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar dist ..

E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts

10 hours ago
 Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

10 hours ago

More Stories From World