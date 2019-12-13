UrduPoint.com
China To Launch Inspection On Building Of Law Based Government

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The office of the Commission for Overall Law-based Governance of the Communist Party of China Central Committee will launch inspections on the building of law-based government.

The inspections, which will last seven days, will see eight groups of inspectors visit the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Gansu.

Led by provincial and ministerial-level officials, inspection teams will be composed of personnel from relevant departments of central authorities, experts, scholars, lawyers and reporters.

The move is expected to help sum up experiences, spot problems, clarify responsibilities, boost implementation and accelerate the building of law-based government, according to sources from the office.

