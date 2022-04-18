China to launch its first large space survey telescope in 2023: official

China plans to launch its first large space survey telescope "Xuntian" to carry out wide-area space surveys in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :China plans to launch its first large space survey telescope "Xuntian" to carry out wide-area space surveys in 2023 .

"We will conduct cutting-edge scientific research on the formation and evolution of the cosmic structure, dark matter and dark energy, exoplanets and solar bodies," said Hao Chun, director of the China Manned Space Agency.

It is expected to achieve a number of major innovations, he added.

The diameter lens of Xuntian measure 6.6 feet (2 meters), making it comparable to the Hubble Space Telescope, Ecns reported .

Moreover, the large space survey telescope boasts a 300 times greater field of view than Hubble while retaining a similar resolution.

Four astronomy research facilities on the ground are being built across China to analyze the data that will be sent back by the space telescope.