China to launch pilot programs on business environment to better benefit firms and individuals

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:China will roll out pilot programs on the business environment in several selected cities in support of local reform effort in better benefitting firms and individuals, the State Council's executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided on Wednesday.

The improvement of the business environment is a fulcrum in unleashing market vitality and social creativity, and promoting high-quality development. The implementation of the Regulation on Improving the Business Environment will be advanced and a market-oriented, world-class business environment governed by a sound legal framework will be nurtured across the nation.

On this basis, pilot programs on the business environment will be launched in Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, cities home to a relatively large number of market entities. The goal is to better meet the needs of market entities and the public and align with advanced international standards, by deepening the reform of government functions.