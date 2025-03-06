China to launch "sci-tech board" in bond market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) China will launch a "sci-tech board" in its bond market to promote the issuance of sci-tech innovation bonds by financial institutions, tech firms and private equity investment institutions, the country's central bank governor said Thursday.