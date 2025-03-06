Open Menu

China To Launch "sci-tech Board" In Bond Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:05 PM

China to launch "sci-tech board" in bond market

China will launch a "sci-tech board" in its bond market to promote the issuance of sci-tech innovation bonds by financial institutions,

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) China will launch a "sci-tech board" in its bond market to promote the issuance of sci-tech innovation bonds by financial institutions, tech firms and private equity investment institutions, the country's central bank governor said Thursday.

Recent Stories

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaratio ..

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..

1 minute ago

Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension

13 minutes ago
 CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor manag ..

CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor management

21 minutes ago
 SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi lan ..

SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi language through AI

12 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticises KP govt’s performance, h ..

Azma Bukhari criticises KP govt’s performance, highlights Punjab’s achieveme ..

12 minutes ago
 RDA Task Force conducts operation against 4 illega ..

RDA Task Force conducts operation against 4 illegal Housing Schemes

5 minutes ago
KU awards 40 PhD, 87 MPhil, other degrees in vario ..

KU awards 40 PhD, 87 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines

5 minutes ago
 KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate ..

KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate cut

27 minutes ago
 Despite challenges agriculture sector contributing ..

Despite challenges agriculture sector contributing most foreign exchange, Chairm ..

5 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 406 kg drugs in 7 operations

ANF recovers over 406 kg drugs in 7 operations

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal & NDF host Iftar at Women Emp ..

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal & NDF host Iftar at Women Empowerment Center

5 minutes ago
 ADB, DREAMS-1 water supply project to be completed ..

ADB, DREAMS-1 water supply project to be completed in two years: MD WASA

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World