China to launch "sci-tech board" in bond market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:05 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) China will launch a "sci-tech board" in its bond market to promote the issuance of sci-tech innovation bonds by financial institutions, tech firms and private equity investment institutions, the country's central bank governor said Thursday.
