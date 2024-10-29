China To Launch Shenzhou-19 Crewed Space Mission On Oct. 30
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) China is scheduled to launch its Shenzhou-19 manned spaceflight mission at 4.27 a.m. local time Wednesday (2027GMT Tuesday), the state-run Xinhua news Agency reported.
Veteran taikonaut Cai Xuzhe, who previously flew on the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022, will lead the mission as commander, said Xinhua.
He will be joined by two astronauts on their inaugural flights, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, the latter a female astronaut and former senior engineer with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country’s main space contractor.
The indigenously built Long March-2F rocket will carry the astronauts into space.
The Shenzhou-19 crew members will take control of space operations from the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts who are preparing to return home after conducting six months of research in space.
Ye Guangfu and teammates Li Cong and Li Guangsu of the Shenzhou-18 crew are currently aboard China's indigenously built Tiangong space station.
Ye is a fighter pilot and veteran astronaut who took part in the Shenzhou-13 mission in 2021 and has become the first Chinese taikonaut to accumulate a total of 365 days in space.
Beijing launched the three-member crew to its space station on April 25.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
More Stories From World
-
North Korea sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia, US says15 minutes ago
-
Zelensky expects 12,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia 'soon'35 minutes ago
-
Iraq opens arms to Lebanese fleeing Israeli attacks35 minutes ago
-
Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott45 minutes ago
-
France, Morocco sign EUR10 bn in deals during Macron's reset visit1 hour ago
-
Man Utd sack Ten Hag, reportedly set to appoint Amorim1 hour ago
-
Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott1 hour ago
-
COP16 chair hails biodiversity attaining 'equal footing' with climate crisis2 hours ago
-
Ohtani named in Dodgers starting line-up for World Series game three2 hours ago
-
Retiring Popp signs off as Germany's first female football superstar8 hours ago
-
Man Utd sack Ten Hag, reportedly set to appoint Amorim8 hours ago
-
Sexual assault trial of French actor Depardieu suspended until March8 hours ago