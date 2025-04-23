Open Menu

China To Launch Shenzhou-20 Crewed Spaceship On April 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM

China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on April 24

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 5:17 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Spokesman of China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), Lin Xiqiang said here on Wednesday.

The spaceship will carry three astronauts -- Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie -- to carry out the Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission, with Chen Dong serving as the commander, Lin Xiqiang at a press conference at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

He noted that the launch day coincides with China's 10th Space Day.

China designatedÂ April 24Â as its Space Day in 2016 to mark the successful launch of its first satellite, Dongfanghong-1, on April 24, 1970.

Thursday's launch will use a Long March-2F carrier rocket, which will be filled with propellant soon, Lin said, adding that all preparation work is progressing smoothly.

Shenzhou-20 is the 35th flight mission of China's manned space program, and the fifth crewed mission during the application and development stage of China's space station.

The crew is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China in late October this year.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

2 minutes ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

4 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

12 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

13 hours ago
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

13 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

13 hours ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

13 hours ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

13 hours ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

13 hours ago
 All out efforts being made to strengthen democrati ..

All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World