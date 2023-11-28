Open Menu

China To Launch Weeklong Publicity Campaign On Constitution

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China to launch weeklong publicity campaign on Constitution

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) -- China will kick off its weeklong campaign to improve public knowledge of the Constitution on Dec. 1, known as "Constitution Week."

This year's publicity campaign will focus on promoting the spirit of the Constitution and fostering a culture of socialist rule of law.

A series of publicity activities and events will be held during the week, including lectures, exhibitions, and conferences, to increase the rule of law awareness among the public. Teenagers and internet users will be a "key group" educated on Constitution knowledge during the campaign.

Dec. 4 marks the 10th National Constitution Day, and the first Constitution Week publicity campaign occurred in 2018.

Related Topics

Internet China 2018

Recent Stories

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

8 minutes ago
 Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

4 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

13 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

13 hours ago
Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

13 hours ago
 Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

13 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

13 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

13 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

14 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

14 hours ago

More Stories From World