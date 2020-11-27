UrduPoint.com
China To Levy Import Duties On Australian Wine Starting Saturday - Commerce Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

China to Levy Import Duties on Australian Wine Starting Saturday - Commerce Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) China will begin imposing tariffs on Australian wine starting Saturday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Friday.

This August, Beijing announced an anti-dumping probe into imported Australian wine at request from Chinese wine producers.

"The investigation has found out dumping [practices] in the corresponding Australian wine imports, which caused damage to national wine producers. Moreover, we have established that there was a causal link between the dumping and substantial losses," the ministry said in a statement.

From Saturday onward, Australian wine exporters will be paying to the customs a security deposit, ranging from 107.1 percent to 212.1 percent, depending on a wine producer. The measure will cover wine imported in 2 liter (0.5 gallon) bottles or less.

China is Australia's major trade partner and the biggest market for Australian wine. Australian winemakers are said to have exported over $900 million worth of their product to China.

