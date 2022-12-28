UrduPoint.com

China To Lift COVID-19 Testing Requirement For Travelers From January 8 - Customs Service

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

China to Lift COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Travelers From January 8 - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) China will lift the COVID-19 testing requirement for people entering the country from January 8, 2023, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

It will not be necessary to undergo PCR testing after entering the country, however, those who arrive will be required to present the results of a PCR test 48 hours prior to their trip.

In addition, starting from January 8, China will stop testing frozen and non-cold chain food for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the epidemic situation in the country is generally predictable and under control.

Beijing was the first city to pass the peak of the pandemic, production and life there are gradually returning to normal. Moreover, China's treatment, pathogen detection, and vaccination capabilities continue to improve, he added.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China would continue to optimize the issuance of visas to foreigners who are going to China for work, study or reunification with their family. The ministry has given no information regarding measures for foreign tourists, only noting that the government would steadily restore foreign tourism for Chinese citizens.

Related Topics

China Beijing January Family From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

26 minutes ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

41 minutes ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

1 hour ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s ‘Sword of Honour’ for 2nd t ..

2 hours ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.