China to Limit Use of Tesla Cars Over National Security Concerns - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Chinese government is curbing the use of Tesla electric vehicles by the military and those working for key state enterprises over fears of national security leaks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, a government security review of Tesla vehicles showed that their sensors could record visual images of surrounding locations. There are also concerns that the US company could get data about when and where its cars are used as well as personal information of drivers and the contact list of their smartphones that are synced to the advanced vehicles.

A number of Chinese state agencies have already reportedly asked their employees to stop driving such cars to work. Some of WSJ sources claim that Tesla cars were banned from entering premises of houses where those working in sensitive industries and state agencies live.

China has yet to comment on the issue. Declining to react to the report, Tesla referred the newspaper to its previous statements about compliance of its privacy protection policy with Chinese law and regulations.