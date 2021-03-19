UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Limit Use Of Tesla Cars Over National Security Concerns - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

China to Limit Use of Tesla Cars Over National Security Concerns - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Chinese government is curbing the use of Tesla electric vehicles by the military and those working for key state enterprises over fears of national security leaks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, a government security review of Tesla vehicles showed that their sensors could record visual images of surrounding locations. There are also concerns that the US company could get data about when and where its cars are used as well as personal information of drivers and the contact list of their smartphones that are synced to the advanced vehicles.

A number of Chinese state agencies have already reportedly asked their employees to stop driving such cars to work. Some of WSJ sources claim that Tesla cars were banned from entering premises of houses where those working in sensitive industries and state agencies live.

China has yet to comment on the issue. Declining to react to the report, Tesla referred the newspaper to its previous statements about compliance of its privacy protection policy with Chinese law and regulations.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles From Government Tesla

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

2 hours ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

2 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

2 hours ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

2 hours ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.