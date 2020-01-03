UrduPoint.com
China To Maintain Manufacturing Growth, Upgrade Service Outsourcing

Fri 03rd January 2020

China will take measures to boost steady growth of the manufacturing sector and accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the service outsourcing industry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :China will take measures to boost steady growth of the manufacturing sector and accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the service outsourcing industry.

A State Council executive meeting Friday determined efforts to promote steady manufacturing growth so as to stabilize the base of economic development.

It also made arrangements for accelerating the transformation and upgrading of the service outsourcing industry so as to improve the structure of the service sector, according to a statement released after the meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. A draft regulation on the management of cosmetic products was also passed at the meeting.

