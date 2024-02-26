China To Make About 100 Space Launches In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) China is projected to make about 100 space launch missions this year, which will set the country's new record, according to information released at a press conference on Monday.
The launches include the maiden flight from China's first commercial spacecraft launch site in addition to more satellite liftoffs to form constellations, according to the press conference.
China's first commercial spacecraft launch site is now under construction in the city of Wenchang, in south China's island province of Hainan.
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country's rocket series developer and the leading force of the country's space industry, released the 2023 blue book of China aerospace science and technology at the same press conference.
