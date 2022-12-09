UrduPoint.com

China To Make Every Effort For Just Resolution Of Palestinian Issue - Xi

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 12:01 AM

China to Make Every Effort for Just Resolution of Palestinian Issue - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) China supports the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights and will do its best to achieve a just resolution of the Palestinian issue, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"Regardless of how the international and regional situation has changed, China has always supported the Palestinian people in the just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights... China will continue to make every effort for the early and just settlement of the Palestinian issue," Xi said at a meeting with President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh, according to the China Central Television.

The Chinese leader also noted that the international community should prioritize the Palestinian issue and urged it to call for the resumption of the talks with Israel.

Xi is paying a state visit to Saudi Arabia until December 10. He is scheduled to take part in the first China-Arab States summit and a meeting with the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. China's Foreign Ministry earlier noted that this summit would be of historical significance for the development of relations between Beijing and countries of the region.

