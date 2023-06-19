BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Beijing will not compromise on the Taiwan issue, and the United States must respect the sovereignty of China, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday.

During the meeting, Yi focused on analyzing the essence of the Taiwan issue, noting that t here is no room for any compromise for China on this matter, the CCTV said.

The US must truly adhere to the one-China principle established in the three joint US-China communiques, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly oppose Taiwan independence, the official added.