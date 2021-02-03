UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Offer 10 Mn Vaccine Doses To Covax

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:36 PM

China to offer 10 mn vaccine doses to Covax

China plans to provide 10 million doses of Covid-19 jabs to the WHO-backed international vaccine distribution programme Covax, Beijing said Wednesday as it seeks to reframe perceptions of its role in the pandemic

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :China plans to provide 10 million doses of Covid-19 jabs to the WHO-backed international vaccine distribution programme Covax, Beijing said Wednesday as it seeks to reframe perceptions of its role in the pandemic.

The Covax programme, which aims to provide two billion doses of vaccine, pools funding from richer countries with the intention of ensuring poorer nations can inoculate their health workers and most vulnerable citizens, on the basis that the pandemic would remain a global threat if it was not tackled worldwide.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday that China "decided to provide 10 million vaccine doses to Covax, primarily to meet the urgent needs of developing countries." The foreign ministry said last month that three Chinese vaccine makers, Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino, had formally applied for inclusion in the Covax stockpile.

Wang did not say on Wednesday if the applications had been approved.

Covid-19 first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and the country has faced criticism over its early handling of the outbreak.

Beijing has signed agreements to supply millions of doses in what analysts have called "vaccine diplomacy" to earn goodwill among poorer countries.

Meanwhile the country has ramped up a domestic vaccine campaign ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush.

But take-up has been slower abroad for Chinese vaccines compared to jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as little information has been published about the safety or efficacy of Chinese vaccines.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Beijing From Billion Million

Recent Stories

NCOC is likely to decide the fate of tickets for P ..

5 minutes ago

Over 70 Homes Destroyed by Wildfire in Western Aus ..

12 seconds ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware About Any Reaction ..

16 seconds ago

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Court Ruling in Nav ..

17 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Navalny Situation Is Unlikely to Have ..

3 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks climb across board fo ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.