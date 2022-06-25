China to offer $7.5 million humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin confirmed on Saturday that the Beijing would provide 50 million Yuan ($ 7.5 million) in emergency humanitarian aid including tents, sheets, convertible beds to quake-hit Afghanistan.

The first shipment of aid to be transported to the country on Monday by charter flight.

China will also work closely with the Afghan interim government to ensure that aid reaches those affected in time and helps local people to overcome their current difficulties, Wang said.

Wang noted with the concerted efforts of the Afghan interim government and all walks of life, with the help from the international community, we have faith that local victims will soon overcome these difficulties, rebuild their homes and return to their normal lives.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry already said on Friday that China will send additional emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan with cash, tents, quilts and other supplies being prepared, after the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that jolted parts of Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul on last Wednesday and resulted in at least 1,500 deaths, according to Global Times.

China expressed sympathy to Afghanistan immediately after the earthquake and expressed readiness to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The food support promised by China has arrived in Afghanistan and is being distributed quickly, and China is also ready to strengthen cooperation with Afghanistan on disaster prevention and reduction, especially disaster monitoring and forecasting, Wang said.

Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban-run administration, has sought assistance from the international community.

Countries like China, Pakistan, Iran and Turkey have pledged humanitarian assistance to quake-affected areas.

We believe that with the concerted efforts of the Afghan interim government and all sectors of society and the help of the international community, the people in the quake-hit areas will overcome difficulties and return to normal life and work at an early date,�